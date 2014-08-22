August 22 BFW Liegenschaften AG

* Said on Thursday has newly mandated admicasa AG, with administration of its individual properties

* Says previously existing contract with VERIT Immobilien AG, to be cancelled as at year-end 2014

* Says BFW Liegenschaften to compensate admicasa AG with ordinary administration fee of 3.85%, calculated on actual net rental income

* Says new contract is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015

Source text-bit.ly/1sYWXbM

