EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
RIO DE JANEIRO May 24 BG Group Plc. plans to spend about $30 billion to expand oil and natural gas output in Brazil by 2025, an investment expected to provide the British energy company with about a third of its future worldwide output, a top BG executive in Brazil told Reuters.
BG expects to produce 600,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil by 2020 or shortly thereafter, said Henrique Rzezinski, corporate affairs vice president at BG's Brazil unit. That's an amount equal to over 90 percent of BG's total worldwide 2011 average production of about 641,000 boepd. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra and Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.