UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
LONDON, March 18 BG Group : * Excellent results from jodari appraisal offshore tanzania * Drill stem test on jodari-1 well flowed at rate of 70 million standard cubic
feet of natural gas per day * Results from jodari-1 test have greatly improved our understanding, reducing
uncertainty as we progress lng options
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
BERLIN, March 10 Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers: an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said on Friday.