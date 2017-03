LONDON May 7 BG Group : * Binding agreements signed for QCLNG stake sale and LNG supply * For the sale of certain additional interests in the Queensland curtis LNG

project in Australia for $1.93 billion * For the supply of an additional 5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied

natural gas * CNOOC will reimburse BG Group for its share of QCLNG project expenditure

incurred from 1 January 2012