BRIEF-Linn Energy successfully completes financial restructuring
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion
Oct 17 BG Group : * Agreement signed for sale of TGGT * Signed a definitive agreement with azure midstream energy, lp (azure) for the
sale of its entire holding in TGGT * BG Group will receive a net cash consideration of $231 million along with a
$17 million stake in azure * Exco Resources will sell its entire 50% equity holding in TGGT to azure * Completion of the deal expected by year end, subject to regulatory approval
and other customary conditions * Total consideration for the sale of tggt to azure by BG Group and Exco
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp