EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
Dec 10 BG Group : * Latest campaign raises tanzania resources to 15 tcf * Confirmed mzia as the second giant gas discovery, after jodari * Aim now is to optimise the future development plan and place the most
economic gas into the proposed project * Source text
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.