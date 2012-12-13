(Corrects Finlayson's current role)

LONDON Dec 13 BG Group named its new chief executive as Chris Finlayson, currently managing director for BG Advance.

Finlayson, an oil industry veteran who joined BG from Royal Dutch Shell in 2010, will take over at the beginning of January, BG said on Thursday.

He replaces Frank Chapman, who has had a 12-year tenure at the helm of BG.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)