UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
LONDON, Sept 10 BG Group Finance Director Fabio Barbosa is to take a medical leave of absence that is expected to last until the end of the year for a recently diagnosed condition, the group said on Monday.
The British oil firm said the role would be covered by the group's financial controller Den Jones, who has been with BG since 2010 and who has been a finance professional for 25 years. Chief Executive Frank Chapman will assume the chairmanship of the Investment Committee for this period.
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.