LONDON, Sept 16 Chinese oil companies have been circling BG Group Plc's BG.L fast-growing Brazilian business, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying UK energy group BG considered the sale of a minority stake in its thriving oil and gas business and that Chinese oil companies had been among those interested.

The company has been involved in talks with at least one unspecified Chinese oil company, according to one person familiar with the matter, cited in the article.

The companies seen as potential investors include China National Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL] and Sinopec (600028.SS), the nation's largest refiner.

"BG has got fantastic discoveries. The question is how do they pay for it all. One option is to bring in a partner," said one of the people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)