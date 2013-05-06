BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Corp appoints Paul Isaac and Ross Levin as new independent directors
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors
PERTH May 6 BG Group said on Monday it has signed a binding $1.93 billion agreement with Chinese oil firm CNOOC to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) and for an equity stake in BG's Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia.
"BG Group now has total committed volumes to China of 8.6 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) which will make the group the largest supplier of LNG to the world's fastest growing energy market," the company said in a statement.
The two companies had struck a preliminary deal on the LNG supply and equity stake last year. The agreement was to have been finalised in the first half of 2013.
* Arthur Cohen reports stake of 28.1 percent in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2n5l6h2] Further company coverage:
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage: