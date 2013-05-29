BRISBANE May 29 Britain's BG Group wants to expand its Queensland Curtis Island liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia, and may need up to three years of exploration work to prove up reserves there, a company official said on Wednesday.

"We are interested in a third train," Derek Fisher, managing director of QGC, a subsidiary of BG Group, told reporters at an industry conference in Brisbane.

"We probably have two to three years of exploration work ahead of us to prove up the reserves."

Earlier this month BG said it had signed a binding $1.93- billion agreement with Chinese oil firm CNOOC to supply LNG and for an equity stake in the Queensland Curtis LNG project.