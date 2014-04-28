LONDON, April 28 The chief executive of UK oil and gas group BG Group, Chris Finlayson, has resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons, the company said on Monday.

Non-executive chairman Andrew Gould will take over as interim executive chairman, BG Group said.

"The board felt that it was in the best interests of the Group to accept Chris' resignation and seek fresh leadership," said Gould, who will revert to the position of non-executive chairman once a new CEO is appointed.

BG also said its full-year production target was expected at the lower end of its guidance of 590-630 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day due to ongoing output problems in Egypt. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)