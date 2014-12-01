LONDON Dec 1 BG Group has slashed the pay package for its new chief executive to 4.7 million pounds from around 10 million ($7.35 million from $15.6 million) in share awards, after shareholders complained the initial proposal was not in line with the firm's policy.

"The company today announces revisions to the remuneration package for its new chief executive, Mr Lund," BG Group said in a statement no Monday.

Britain's third biggest energy company said it was responding to shareholders questioning whether it was necessary to offer a remuneration package outside the policy approved by shareholders prior to Lund's appointment.

