By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Dec 1 Oil and gas firm BG Group
has cut millions of pounds off the pay package for its incoming
chief executive Helge Lund, bowing to pressure from
shareholders in the biggest such revolt over executive pay in
recent years.
Britain's Business Secretary threw his weight behind
disgruntled investors last week, urging the new chief
executive's "excessive" pay package to be voted down.
Norwegian oil major Statoil's chief executive for
the last 10 years, Lund will take over at the helm of Britain's
third-biggest energy firm on March 2 with an initial share award
cut from around 10 million pounds to 4.7 million pounds a year,
after investors complained about plans to sidestep the company's
usual remuneration policy.
"The company today announces revisions to the remuneration
package for its new chief executive, Mr Lund," BG Group said in
a statement on Monday, adding that a "significant" number of
shareholders had complained about the special remuneration
arrangements that would make him one of the best paid in the
sector.
Shares in BG were trading down 2 percent at 1048 GMT, in
line with losses across the wider energy sector.
"We are encouraged to see BG responding positively to
shareholders' concerns," said Sacha Sadan, director of corporate
governance at Legal & General Investment Management, one of BG's
largest shareholders, owning 2.7 percent according to Reuters
data.
Salaries in the oil and gas sector are typically
above-average due to strong competition for high-calibre leaders
in the niche field, but BG shareholders were concerned about the
level of Lund's pay. At Statoil Lund earned a base salary of
$1.15 million last year and his totla package amounded to $2.1
million.
As well as a reduced share award, Lund's long-term incentive
payments will also be more closely linked to the performance of
the company than BG's initial proposal, the company said.
"We are glad that the award is now subject to clear
financial targets," said Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate
governance manager for Royal London Asset Management which holds
a 0.67 percent share in BG.
Lund, who in 10 years transformed Norway's once
domestic-focused state oil firm into a $77 billion international
major, played an active role in revising his remuneration
package, BG said, indicating he is content with the changes
made.
Even after those changes, Lund will receive an attractive
compensation package that outstrips those of chief executives at
larger London-listed competitors BP and Shell
if he meets all targets.
Originally Lund was to receive a yearly compensation package
of up to 14 million pounds, assuming maximum target performance,
compared with 2013 remuneration of 7.1 million pounds for
Shell's Peter Voser and around 8.4 million pounds for BP's Bob
Dudley, according to company filings.
BG said that based on historic performance, Lund's annual
remuneration will now be around 7 million pounds.
Analysts say that chief executives at other oil companies
could also face shareholder revolts in the light of a
sector-wide push to cut costs amid weak oil prices.
"For the companies that haven't delivered operationally and
where there haven't been any returns in terms of share price
performance, while the CEO appears to have a salary that's gone
up exponentially, those guys will be under pressure to bring
down salaries," said Tim Hurst-Brown, equity analyst at
Mirabaud.
BG had scheduled a general meeting for Dec. 15 to vote on
the share award proposal that has now been withdrawn.
A spokesman said the meeting would still take place but was
expected to be immediately adjourned.
Britain's last big shareholder revolt against chief
executive pay took place over the summer when investors in
Burberry Group expressed opposition to the board's
remuneration report at the company's annual general meeting.
(1 US dollar = 0.6395 British pounds)
