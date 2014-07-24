July 24 Britain's BG Group is considering
selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1
billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.
BG Group appointed Rothschild to advise on a restructuring
in a move that could result in the sale of its Armada, Everest
and Lomond platforms, according to the newspaper, which cited
unnamed sources. (thetim.es/1x3xwmP)
One of the market sources told The Times that the FTSE-100
company is in "disposal mode in the North Sea" as it tries to
improve the performance of its portfolio. BG Group announced a
portfolio review to beef up its finances last year.
"We do not respond to rumour and speculation. BG Group has
been clear that we plan to take a more active approach to
managing our assets," BG Group spokesman told the Times. "No
asset is sacrosanct," she added.
BG Group and Rothschild could not be reached for a comment
outside of normal business hours.
Last month, the group sold a majority stake in one of
Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure Partners
for nearly $1 billion.
($1 = 0.5871 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)