LONDON Dec 18 BG Group and Energy
Transfer Partners have gained approval from the U.S.
energy regulator for their liquefied natural gas (LNG)
production and export plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the
companies said.
The go-ahead is a key milestone for the project, one of an
array of planned U.S. LNG export plants set to bring shale gas
to gas-hungry consumers across the globe.
The partners said they would take a final investment
decision on the project, expected to export around 15 million
metric tonnes of LNG a year, in 2016 and that first LNG exports
from the plant could follow four years after construction
starts.
"Lake Charles LNG has the potential to create several
thousand jobs during construction and if fully operational could
result in approximately 250 long-term operational positions,"
said Jason Klein, asset general manager for BG in the United
States.
The first commercial LNG exports from the United States are
expected to leave Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal in January,
adding to a currently oversupplied market.
The Lake Charles project will convert Energy Transfer's
existing LNG regasification facility in Lake Charles into a
liquefaction plant, one of the aspects which the developers say
will make it one of the most competitive new LNG terminals in
the United States.
BG, which will be operating the terminal once completed,
will be responsible for choosing contractors for the
construction of the project.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)