LONDON Dec 29 Gas producer BG Group said on Monday it expected to receive a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at its newly opened Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia in the first week of January.

The British energy company has been loading its first cargo from the LNG export facility since Dec. 28 on to the Methane Rita Andrea vessel, it said in a statement.

The facility is expected to reach a plateau production level of 8 million tonnes of LNG a year in 2016.

A second export train is planned to start up in the third quarter of 2015, BG said.

