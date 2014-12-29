LONDON Dec 29 Gas producer BG Group said
on Monday it expected to receive a second liquefied natural gas
(LNG) vessel at its newly opened Queensland Curtis LNG project
in Australia in the first week of January.
The British energy company has been loading its first cargo
from the LNG export facility since Dec. 28 on to the Methane
Rita Andrea vessel, it said in a statement.
The facility is expected to reach a plateau production level
of 8 million tonnes of LNG a year in 2016.
A second export train is planned to start up in the third
quarter of 2015, BG said.
