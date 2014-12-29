(Recasts to focus on first export to China, adds background,
details)
LONDON Dec 29 Britain's BG Group is
preparing to deliver a first commercial liquefied natural gas
(LNG) cargo to China from its new $20.4 billion Queensland
Curtis LNG project in Australia, a company spokesman said.
The gas producer has been loading the Methane Rita Andrea
vessel at its Gladstone facility since Sunday, BG said, and the
tanker is expected to start its journey to China shortly.
A second vessel, the Methane Mickie Harper, is expected at
Gladstone for loading in the first week of January, BG said.
The British energy firm is looking to its Queensland Curtis
project to help to turn around its fortunes as it has been hit
by LNG production troubles in Egypt and a slump in oil prices.
BG demonstrated the value of the project earlier this month
when it sold the pipeline feeding the facility to Australia's
APA Group for $5 billion, a huge premium to its $1.6 billion
book value.
The pipeline connects BG's natural gas fields in southern
Queensland to the export facility and BG said it would pay APA
an annual tariff for use.
The Queensland export facility, which is targeting the Asian
market and took four years to build, is expected to reach a
plateau production level of 8 million tonnes of LNG a year in
2016.
A second export train is planned to start up in the third
quarter of 2015, BG said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)