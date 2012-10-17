UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
LONDON Oct 17 British gas company BG Group is seeking a $3 billion syndicated loan to refinance existing debt as it continues to diversify its sources of funding to support upstream projects, banking sources said.
The loan is being coordinated by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC Bank. Bank of America is facility agent on the financing, the sources said.
BG Group declined to comment.
As at Dec. 31, 2011 BG Group had $4.5 billion of undrawn bilateral lines with a number of its relationship banks. $2.31 billion of those loans mature in 2013 and $2.18 billion mature in 2016.
BG Group is diversifying its sources of financing to back its investment programme including the development of two large projects: the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas plant in Australia and an offshore joint-venture with Petrobras in Brazil. Over the last 18 months the company has raised $7.7 billion from the capital markets, including $2.1 billion in hybrid bonds.
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.