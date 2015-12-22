LONDON Dec 22 Top 10 Royal Dutch Shell
and BG Group shareholder Aberdeen Asset Management
said on Tuesday it supported Shell's proposed $53
billion acquisition of its smaller British rival.
"We're supportive of the deal from a strategic perspective.
It makes a lot of sense to put the two companies together," Ben
Ritchie, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management,
told Reuters.
Shell said on Tuesday it planned to complete the proposed
takeover by Feb. 15 if the deal is approved by both sets of
shareholders at meetings due to be held at the end of January,
and outlined plans for further spending cuts next year in the
face of low oil prices.
Aberdeen Asset Management owns 1.8 percent of both Shell and
BG and is the ninth largest investor in both firms, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Greg Mahlich)