MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 8 Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and BG Chairman Andrew Gould tell reporters:
* Ceo says expects to become leading lng co globally
* Ceo says does not see need to sell assets for regulatory reasons
* Chairman says helge lund committed to remaining ceo through transition
* Ceo says divestments will come from both portfolios, depends on timing and sequence of oil prices
* Ceo says will consider investment opportunities in iran if country opens up
* Ceo says aim to get capex below $40 billion
* Ceo says group will remain committed to north sea Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.