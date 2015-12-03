LONDON Dec 3 Royal Dutch Shell is
seeking to secure a $7 billion credit facility in north America
as back-up for its $70 billion acquisition of BG Group,
sources said on Thursday.
U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase is arranging the facility,
which will involve up to 20 banks and institutional investors,
according to sources close to the matter.
The facility will be used as a "back-up" for funds already
raised to finance the deal, according to one source.
A Shell spokesman declined to comment. JP Morgan declined to
comment.
At the end of the third quarter Shell held $31 billion in
cash on its balance sheet, enough to cover the cash component
for the BG acquisition which was set at 383 pence per BG share
when the proposed merger was announced on April 8.
The Anglo-Dutch company oil and gas company hopes to
complete the acquisition by early 2016 which will transform it
into the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader and a
leading offshore oil producer.
The proposed merger has already received mandatory approvals
from regulators in Brazil, the European Union and Australia and
still awaits a green light from China, which is expected to
decide by Jan. 5.
Shell plans to sell $30 billion worth of assets between 2016
and 2018 to help finance the deal, buybacks shares and maintain
the company's dividends through an extended period of low oil
prices.
In May, Shell agreed on a 10.07 billion pound ($15.28
billion) bridge loan from a group of banks, also to back the
deal.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)