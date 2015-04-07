April 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks to buy gas producer BG Group Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1FcKGGY)

As of Tuesday's close, BG Group had a market capitalization of about 31 billion pounds ($46 billion).

BG Group and Shell were both immediately unavailable for comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.6749 pounds)