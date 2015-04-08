(Fixes name of Exxon Mobil)
* Third-biggest oil and gas deal ever by enterprise value
* BG developing ambitious projects in Brazil, Australia and
Egypt
* Oil price plunge evokes previous era of major mergers
* BG shares soar in heavy trading
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell
agreed to buy smaller rival BG Group for 47 billion
pounds ($70 billion) in the first major energy industry merger
in more than a decade, closing the gap on market leader U.S.
Exxon Mobil after a plunge in prices.
Anglo-Dutch Shell will pay a mix of cash and shares that
values each BG share at around 1,350 pence, the companies said.
This is a hefty premium of around 52 percent to the 90-day
trading average for BG, setting the bar high for any potential
counter-bid by a company such as Exxon, which has said it would
also use the downturn in oil markets to expand.
The third-biggest oil and gas deal ever by enterprise value
will bring Shell assets in Brazil, East Africa, Australia,
Kazakhstan and Egypt. BG has some of the world's most ambitious
projects in liquefied natural gas (LNG), where demand is growing
as consumers turn away from more polluting fuels such as coal.
Shell is already the world's leading LNG company and it
would get BG's capacity in LNG logistics - complex
infrastructure that includes terminals, pipelines, specialised
tankers, rigs, super coolers, regasification facilities and
storage points.
"We are seeing a gasification of energy demand. Shell
clearly recognise this," said Richard Gorry, director at JBC
Energy Asia. "That said, Shell is still taking a big gamble
because if the price of oil and gas doesn't go back up (in the
next 24 months), I would imagine this might put them in a
difficult position in terms of cash flow."
BOOST TO RESERVES
Shell said on Wednesday the deal would boost its proven oil
and gas reserves by 25 percent.
Stitched together by Shell CEO Ben van Beurden and BG
Chairman Andrew Gould, the tie-up follows a halving of oil
prices since last June, putting a premium on access to proven
assets rather than costly exploration. Record low interest rates
have made it easy to raise cheap funding for big deals.
"We have been scanning quite a few opportunities, with BG
always being at the top of the list of the prospects to combine
with," Van Beurden told a conference call. "We have two very
strong portfolios combining globally in deep water and
integrated gas".
Britain's BG had a market capitalisation of $46 billion at
Tuesday's close, Shell was worth $202 billion and Exxon, the
world's largest energy company by market value, was worth $360
billion.
BG's bonds traded up strongly on the deal and its shares
closed up 27 percent at 1206 pence. Shell shares fell 5 percent
to 1982.5 pence. They were the most traded stocks across Europe
on Wednesday, with $1.6 billion of BG shares changing hands and
$3 billion of Royal Dutch Shell shares.
BG stock has tumbled nearly 28 percent since mid-June, when
the slump in global oil prices began. The agreed price is around
20 percent above BG's share price of a year ago.
"In buying BG, Shell is making a bold strategic bet that oil
prices will recover towards the $70-90 level in the medium
term," said Henderson Global Investors. Brent crude was
trading below $57 a barrel on Wednesday.
Barclays bank said Shell would have to persuade its
shareholders that it can control capital spending at the new
company and show BG's portfolio can deliver the promised growth
options beyond Brazil, "something that, in our view, has been
far from evident of late".
One source close to the deal said a counterbid was unlikely.
The source said a U.S. company such as Exxon may be doubly wary
of getting into a takeover battle after the failure of drugmaker
Pfizer's attempted takeover of AstraZeneca last
year.
The deal represents a windfall for Shell's adviser Bank of
America Merrill Lynch. BG's advisers are Goldman Sachs and the
smaller Robey Warshaw.
BAML has underwritten a 3.025-billion-pound bridge loan that
will be syndicated to other banks and is expected to be taken
out by a capital markets raising, according to the offer
documents.
OIL PRICE IMPACT
With BG, Shell would be the leading foreign oil company in
Brazil. Analysts at investment bank Jefferies said they now
expected Shell to surpass Exxon as the world's largest publicly
traded oil and gas producer by 2018, with output of 4.2 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Global LNG production was 246 million tonnes last year. The
new Shell-BG group would have 18 percent of world output.
Van Beurden said the presence of two large players in
Australia, Brazil and China and the European Union might require
a detailed conversation with anti-trust authorities, but was
unlikely to lead to forced asset sales.
The halving in crude prices has created an environment
similar to the turn of the millennium, when large mergers
reshaped the industry. Back then, BP acquired rivals
Amoco and Arco, Exxon bought Mobil and Chevron merged
with Texaco.
"A deal of this size would certainly be getting everyone
interested in running the ruler over potential combinations in
the natural resources sector," said Paul Gait, an analyst at
Bernstein Research.
But some industry watchers were reluctant to predict another
flurry of mega-deals, saying many oil majors cannot afford to
put stretched balance sheets under further pressure.
"If you're looking to the next big deal, Exxon Mobil stands
out as most likely to pull the trigger," said Wood Mackenzie.
"But don't expect a wave of late '90s-style consolidation."
Shell has long been seen as a potential buyer thanks to its
healthy cash flow and relatively low oil price breakeven.
The deal, which should generate pretax synergies of around
2.5 billion pounds per year, will result in BG shareholders
owning around 19 percent of the combined group.
Last year, BG Chairman Gould hired CEO Helge Lund from
Norway's Statoil to turn around the company. Gould said
on Wednesday Lund would remain the CEO through the transition.
However, it was evident the deal was driven by Van Beurden,
who took over as the CEO last year, and Gould, a veteran
executive who previously ran oil services giant Schlumberger
.
"I called Andrew up and we had a very good and constructive
discussion about the idea and it very quickly seemed to make
sense to both of us," Van Beurden told a conference call. "What
has happened in the last month, apart from it being a logical
deal, it has also become a very compelling deal from a value
perspective,"
