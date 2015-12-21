Dec 21 Royal Dutch Shell said shareholder meetings to approve its acquisition of BG Group Plc are expected to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

BG will on Monday seek the High Court's nod to hold shareholder meetings for the deal, which was announced on April 8 and is the biggest in the sector in a decade.

