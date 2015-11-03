LONDON Nov 3 Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday announced plans to increase benefits from its proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG Group, which the company said would work with oil prices in the mid-$60s a barrel.

The Anglo-Dutch group said it will reduce costs by $11 billion in 2015 as it cuts deeper to tackle a prolonged period of lower oil prices, currently trading just below $50.

Shell hopes to complete the deal early next year.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)