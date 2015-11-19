LONDON Nov 19 Investor confidence in the Royal
Dutch Shell's proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG
Group rose on Thursday after the merger won a key
approval from Australian regulators.
The premium of Shell's combined cash and share offer to BG
shares narrowed to below 9 percent on Thursday, according to
Reuters data. (graphic: link.reuters.com/qyf54w)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
earlier gave its unconditional clearance for the deal which will
make Shell the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader
and a key offshore oil producer.
The merger still requires the green light from Chinese
regulators. Shell hopes to complete the deal by early next year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)