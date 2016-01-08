* Standard Life says to vote against $49 bln deal
* Standard cites oil price, Brazil risk for vote
* But major shareholder advisory ISS endorses deal
* Shell confident deal will win support in Jan. 27 vote
LONDON, Jan 8 Royal Dutch Shell's bid
to acquire BG Group was dealt a blow on Friday when a
first major shareholder said it would vote against the $49
billion deal due to a weak outlook for oil prices and risks
related to BG's assets in Brazil.
Standard Life Investment's announcement came on the same day
influential shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) endorsed the deal, saying the downturn in oil
markets did not detract from its strategic benefits.
The first public sign of dissent from a key investor was
unlikely to scupper Chief Executive Ben van Beurden's drive to
win the required shareholder support in a Jan. 27 vote.
Few investors or analysts have openly challenged the deal's
strategic benefits for Shell, which will become the world's top
liquefied natural gas trader and a major offshore oil producer.
But with crude oil prices languishing near 12-year lows of
around $34 a barrel and forecasts of a slow recovery, investors
have raised concerns about the viability of the cash-and-share
deal that would increase Shell's debt burden.
"We have concluded that the proposed terms of the
acquisition of BG are value destructive for Shell shareholders,"
David Cumming, head of equities at Standard Life Investments,
said in a statement.
"This view is based on the downside risks to Shell's oil
price assumptions plus the tax and operational risks surrounding
BG's Brazilian asset base. Consequently we shall vote against
the deal."
A purchase of BG will increase Shell's exposure to risks in
Brazil which is suffering its worse recession in decades. It
will also bring Shell into closer partnership with Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
The state owned oil company is in the middle of a giant
price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back scandal. Its
nearly $130 billion of debt is also the largest of any oil
company in the world and it faces increasing difficulty paying
for massive offshore investments, many of them with BG.
Standard Life is the 11th largest holder of Shell's B shares
with a 1.7 percent stake. Shell B shares make up the share
component in the cash-and-share acquisition that is expected to
be completed on Feb. 15.
COMPELLING RATIONALE
ISS, which advises around 5 percent of Shell's medium and
small shareholders, said they supported the deal "given the
compelling strategic rationale, and the significant positive
economics to be realised within a relatively short time frame."
The current low oil price "may be of very little value in
assessing the strategic opportunity of a transaction whose
benefits will be realised over decades," ISS said in a report.
Shell remained confident of winning the vote. "We continue
to believe we have the broad base of shareholder support we need
for the deal to complete," a Shell spokesman said.
Guy Jubb, head of governance at Standard Life Investments,
urged Shell to renegotiate the deal, announced last April.
On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told
analysts Shell had conducted stress tests that showed it could
withstand oil at $50 a barrel over the next two years, its
lowest estimate to date as it seeks to secure shareholder
support, sources told Reuters.
To weather such an environment, Shell plans to cut capital
spending further below the planned $33 billion for 2016, delay
share buybacks and extend scrip dividends, where investors are
offered discounted shares instead of cash, Henry told analysts.
ISS said that the combination would allow Shell to replenish
oil and gas reserves, lower production costs and ensure dividend
cover "at what seems an opportunistic point" due to BG's
financial profile and the oil market's cycle.
"There is credible evidence... that the price Shell is
paying is reasonable even considering the decline in oil prices
and oil stocks since the deal was announced."
Royal Dutch Shell B shares were down 5.9 percent at 1757
GMT, compared with a 3.65 percent decline for the broader sector
index.
