THE HAGUE, Netherlands Jan 27 Shareholders of Royal Dutch Shell approved the company's $49 billion takeover of smaller rival BG Group at a special stakeholder meeting in The Hague on Wednesday.

As many as 83.08 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the deal, one of the largest in the energy sector in the past decade.

A total of 16.92 percent of shareholders opposed the deal. Shell needed a majority of positive shareholder votes to seal the deal. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)