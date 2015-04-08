By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
agreed takeover of BG Group Plc will trigger payouts for
BG Chief Executive Helge Lund that could see his pay for his
first year top 32 million pounds ($47.8 million), a Reuters
analysis of corporate filings shows.
In December, BG Group was forced to scale back a planned pay
deal for Lund potentially worth around 25 million pounds for his
first year, under pressure from investors.
However, the agreed $70 billion takeover of BG Group could
see the Norwegian, who took up his role in February, receive
much more.
BG Group's chairman said on Wednesday that Lund would
"probably move along" following the merger, which is expected to
close in early 2016.
Lund and other directors have contracts which entitle them
to receive a year's salary plus 30 percent in lieu of pension if
they leave following a takeover.
With a salary of 1.5 million pounds, this means that if the
deal closes in early February 2016, and Lund departs, he will
have received almost 2 million pounds in pay and pension for his
first year and a similar amount as a "golden parachute".
He also has an annual bonus plan -- whose payout is linked
to the share price, which jumped 35 percent following the Shell
approach -- worth up to two times salary.
Combined, the salary, bonus and exit payments could be worth
around 7 million pounds.
However, the real gains would be on shares and share
options.
Lund received 81,000 BG shares on taking up his new role to
compensate for share options and bonus forgone when he left his
former employer, Norway's Statoil, according to BG's annual
report. He also received a sign-on award worth 1.1 million
shares.
A filing published on Wednesday listed Lund as having stock
options for 1.19 million shares, suggesting he owned the rights,
but a BG spokesman said his exact entitlement was yet to be
decided.
The spokesman said that Lund will in May also receive shares
worth up to 9 million pounds, as part of the long term incentive
plan. The exact number of shares he receives will be subject to
performance criteria, including share price.
Combined, if the maximum number of shares were issued, the
share element could be worth just over 25 million pounds using
the 1,350 pence per share value the Shell bid has put on BG
shares.
"The shares Helge has been granted are subject to the
performance of BG up to the point of completion of this
transaction, " a BG spokesman said.
"This issue will not get assessed until completion. Until
that point, we do not know what the amount will be." he added.
Lund's pay package has already been approved by the
company's remuneration committee but his appointment will be
subject to a vote at the company's annual general meeting next
month.
($1 = 0.6694 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark
Potter)