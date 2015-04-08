MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy BG Group for 47 billion pounds ($70 billion) in the first oil super-merger in a decade.
In a joint statement, the two firms said that as part of the recommended deal Shell would pay 383 pence in cash and 0.4454 Shell B shares for each BG share. It said this represented a premium of around 52 percent to the 90 trading day average.
The deal will result in BG shareholders owning around 19 percent of the combined group. ($1 = 0.6748 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
