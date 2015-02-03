LONDON Feb 3 A resurgence in oil and gas production in the UK part of the North Sea is unlikely in the light of a sharp drop in oil prices, the head of Britain's third-largest energy company, BG Group, said on Tuesday.

BG has traditionally been a major gas producer in Britain's North Sea basin.

"I don't think you can really, at these oil prices, hope for a major resurgence of the North Sea on the basis that there are a lot of other places in the world where the reserve life is a lot more promising than it is in the UK sector of the North Sea," BG Executive Chairman Andrew Gould told reporters on a conference call.

The British government has launched a major initiative to encourage oil producers to tap around 24 billion barrels of oil equivalent still estimated to be trapped in the North Sea. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)