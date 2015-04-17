OSLO, April 17 British energy firm BG Group drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, southeast of the Knarr Field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Partners in the licence include BG Group with 45 percent, Idemitsu Petroleum with 25 percent, BASF's oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall with 20 percent, and DEA with 10 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)