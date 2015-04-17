Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
OSLO, April 17 British energy firm BG Group drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, southeast of the Knarr Field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
Partners in the licence include BG Group with 45 percent, Idemitsu Petroleum with 25 percent, BASF's oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall with 20 percent, and DEA with 10 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.