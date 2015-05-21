LONDON May 21 British gas producer BG
has taken full operational control of the first production
facility, known as Train 1, at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant
in Australia from builder Bechtel, marking the official start of
commercial operations.
The Queensland plant is one of Australia's biggest capital
infrastructure projects, involving $20.4 billion
of investment from 2011 to 2014. It is a jewel in BG's LNG
business that Shell said was one of the factors justifying its
$70 billion takeover bid for BG.
BG has already shipped 16 cargoes from the facility since
its opening in December 2014 and the second production site,
Train 2, is expected to start operating in the third quarter of
this year, the company said.
The energy producer also said on Thursday it had gained
approval from equity partner China National Offshore Oil Company
(CNOOC) to sell its QCLNG gas pipeline, pushing forward a $4.5-5
billion deal with APA Group announced in December.
The deal is expected to conclude this quarter, BG said, who
will use proceeds from the sale to reduce net debt and fund
future growth.
