LONDON, April 21 BG Group said on Tuesday
it will adjust some of its financial reporting to better reflect
the growing importance of its Brazilian and Australian
operations.
The gas producer, which is being acquired in a $70 billion
takeover deal by Shell, will give more prominence to
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and return on average capital employed (ROACE) as
performance indicators, it said.
The changes will apply from May 8, when the firm reports
first-quarter results.
"They also reflect the growing importance of Brazil and
Australia on the Group's performance," BG said in a statement.
Within its upstream financial reporting segment, BG will
start disclosing financial details about its liquefied natural
gas (LNG) business, including its newly opened QCLNG facility in
Australia.
