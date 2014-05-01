LONDON May 1 Britain's third-biggest oil and gas company BG Group reported a 6 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit as it struggled with lower output and continued troubles at its Egyptian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

Total operating profit came to $2 billion, ahead of a mean analysts' forecast of $1.8 billion.

The company, whose chief executive resigned on Monday citing personal reasons, maintained its production forecast for the year at 590,000-630,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company cut its output forecast several times in the last two years as production troubles in Egypt caused unpredictable headwinds.

BG said on Thursday it was expecting "very limited" cargoes from its Egyptian plant in the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)