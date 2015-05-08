LONDON May 8 Britain's third-biggest energy company BG Group, which has accepted a $70 billion takeover offer from rival Shell, reported a 41 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings, taking another hit from depressed oil and gas prices.

The gas producer saw core earnings fall to $1.6 billion from $2.7 billion the same time last year as weak energy prices continued taking their toll on the FTSE 100 company.

The company's revenue and other income fell 21 percent year on year to $4 billion, despite a doubling in output from its Australian and Brazilian operations and shipping 21 more LNG cargoes than in the previous year.

Shell's takeover deal, which is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, is expected to conclude in early 2016.

"Until then, BG Group will operate independently and our teams remain focused on delivering our plans safely and efficiently," said BG Chief Executive Helge Lund in his first results announcement since taking the reins in early February, weeks before Shell made its takeover offer. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)