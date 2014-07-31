July 31 BG Group reported a 11 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, driven by higher LNG volumes and higher realised prices in Asia and South America.

The company continues to expect production at the lower end of its forecast of 590,000-630,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the year.

Total operating profit for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Production for the quarter fell 10 percent to 591,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)