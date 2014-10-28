(Adds details, share price, analyst, CFO comments)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Oct 28 BG Group reported a
worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating
profit as its output in Egypt halved and a steep drop in oil
prices took its toll on Britain's third-biggest energy company.
However, the oil and gas producer - which has poached
long-serving Statoil chief executive Helge Lund to help turn
around the flagging British company - is starting to reap
benefits from costly investments in Brazil and Australia.
BG's total operating profit fell 26 percent to $1.3 billion
in the third quarter, undershooting a company-provided consensus
of $1.4 billion. Output in Egypt - which now accounts for about
ten percent of its natural gas production - fell to 55,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)and high domestic
demand left it with nothing to export.
Shares in BG were down 2 percent at 1109 GMT,
underperforming the FT350 oil and gas index, which
was up 0.3 percent.
Its share have plummeted 30 percent since the start of the
year compared with the index's roughly 2 percent gain. The fall
has been exacerbated by a 25 percent fall in crude prices in the
past four months.
But BG's new projects in Brazil, where it first started
producing in 2010, started to show positive results as
production levels there have risen above 100,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day for the first time.
Analysts also welcomed reassurance that BG's flagship
Queensland Curtis LNG project, a $20.4 billion export facility,
was on track to deliver its first cargo by the end of the year.
"We believe that production and cash flow growth from
Brazil, Australia and the LNG Trading portfolio will provide
enough momentum for share price outperformance," said analysts
at Jefferies, which rates the stock a "buy".
Analysts at Morgan Stanley rate BG's shares equal-weight
including an upside of 13 percent on their target price of 1,180
pence. BG's shares are currently trading at 1,023 pence.
BG is in the middle of a radical asset review to weed out
projects that have weighed on its performance after warning in
April that production would be at the lower end of its target
range this year due to problems in Egypt.
The company was also shaken by the resignation for personal
reasons of Chief Executive Chris Finlayson after just 16 months
in the job.
BG's third-quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $4.6 billion as
oil output from Brazil rose to more than 100,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (bopd).
It repeated that its full-year production would be at the
lower end of its guidance of 590,000-630,000 boed.
"Our developments in Brazil and Australia are progressing
well and, in the case of Brazil, beginning to have a material
impact on our business," BG Group interim Executive Chairman
Andrew Gould said.
The company declined to give any details on asset disposal
plans but it hinted at reducing investments in Canadian and
British projects. BG said it was taking a "prudent approach" to
developing its Canadian Prince Rupert LNG plant, partly due to
volatile oil prices.
In Britain, BG has delayed an investment decision at its
high-pressure high-temperature Jackdaw project as it studies
lower risk options, it said.
OIL PRICE PRESSURE
Oil companies have seen billions wiped off their stock
market values in recent weeks as crude prices dropped 25 percent
over the past four months due to slowing global demand,
particularly in China, and ample supplies.
In the third quarter BG sold its oil at an average of $104
per barrel, down from $112 the previous year, while its average
UK gas price fell 17 percent to 37 pence per therm.
Brent oil prices have fallen another 11 percent since the
start of the fourth quarter and BG Chief Financial Officer Simon
Lowth said on a conference call he expected further impact from
weak prices on the business.
BG's key profit-making business, its LNG unit, made $1.8
billion in revenue in the third quarter, 4 percent more than
last year.
Its Equatorial Guinea operations sent 14 cargoes in the
third quarter but BG warned that a planned maintenance shut down
would cut 5-6 cargoes next year.
