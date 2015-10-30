UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON Oct 30 British energy company BG Group , which has accepted a $70 billion takeover offer from Shell, on Friday raised its full-year production guidance for the second time this year after fields in Brazil and Australia produced more than expected.
Britain's third-biggest energy company reported a 37 percent year-on-year fall in third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $1.24 billion, driven by weaker energy prices, but beating company-provided consensus figures of $1.16 billion.
BG raised its 2015 production outlook to 680,000-700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from the upper end of a range of 650,000-690,000 barrels previously given.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.