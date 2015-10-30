LONDON Oct 30 British energy company BG Group , which has accepted a $70 billion takeover offer from Shell, on Friday raised its full-year production guidance for the second time this year after fields in Brazil and Australia produced more than expected.

Britain's third-biggest energy company reported a 37 percent year-on-year fall in third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $1.24 billion, driven by weaker energy prices, but beating company-provided consensus figures of $1.16 billion.

BG raised its 2015 production outlook to 680,000-700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from the upper end of a range of 650,000-690,000 barrels previously given.

