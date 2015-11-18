UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
MELBOURNE Nov 19 Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday approved Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $70 billion (A$98.54 billion)takeover of BG Group , saying the deal would not change the domestic market.
"The ACCC's view is that the proposed acquisition would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale natural gas market, in either Queensland or eastern Australia more broadly," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (1 Australian dollar = $0.7104) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.