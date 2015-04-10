By Michelle Price and Denny Thomas
| HONG KONG, April 10
HONG KONG, April 10 Royal Dutch Shell's
$70 billion bid for BG Group Plc will put to the test a
pledge by China's antitrust regime to be more transparent, after
it faced strong criticism last year from the United States and
Europe.
China's nascent competition law has become one of the
biggest wildcards for large cross-border deals in recent years,
particularly where natural resources are concerned.
In 2013, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said miner
Xstrata had to sell off a prized Peruvian copper project in
order for its $35 billion merger with Glencore to
proceed, despite neither company owning any assets in China at
the time. The combined company's share of China's copper market
was also not high enough to warrant concerns by international
norms.
Since then MOFCOM, along with China's two other antitrust
agencies, has faced criticism from U.S. and European business
lobbies and governments which say China uses its competition law
to benefit its strategic interests and protect domestic
businesses.
Under this increased scrutiny, lawyers say there is a wish
on the part of the agencies to develop a more professional
image, which should help Shell's case.
Last December, China said it would enforce its anti-monopoly
law fairly, with greater transparency, and would pursue remedies
that focus on the threat purely to competition, according to the
U.S. Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade.
"MOFCOM is trying to improve transparency in general, and
any international case where the world is watching may bring
improvements, innovations and possible convergence and
cooperation with the rest of the world's antitrust community,"
said Dave Anderson, an antitrust lawyer with Berwin Leighton
Paisner in Brussels.
MOFCOM did not reply to Reuters request for a comment. They
have previously defended their actions as being transparent,
fair and in line with the law.
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday the deal would
require a detailed conversation with anti-trust authorities, but
was unlikely to lead to forced asset sales.
INDUSTRIAL POLICY
Under China's antitrust law MOFCOM can consider whether a
merger would impact the country's national industrial goals, an
unusual provision that is likely to be key in this case.
As with copper in the Glencore-Xstrata deal, the watchdog
will consider the impact of a combined Shell and BG Group's hold
over the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.
Natural gas is an increasingly important resource for China
as it moves to cleaner energy sources. Its consumption is set to
nearly double through to 2019, according to a June report by the
International Energy Agency.
Shell and BG together would account for 13 percent of
China's LNG imports this year rising to 28 percent by 2017,
according to estimates by research firm Wood Mackenzie.
Both groups have operations in China, including Shell's
production sharing contract with China National Petroleum
Corporation, as well as long-term deals to supply China with LNG
via other foreign productive assets. BG Group says it will be
the largest contracted LNG supplier to China by 2017.
"MOFCOM should look at this deal from a strategic
perspective, as natural gas is relevant to China's national
security," said Liyong Jiang, a partner at law firm Gaopeng &
Partners in Beijing, and a former MOFCOM staff-member.
Still, some lawyers believe the political environment in
China has changed over the past two years, making it less likely
Shell will have to make a painful concession.
"What's changed since Glencore-Xstrata, is the context: the
U.S. has put big pressure on China, and they have said they'll
stick to the rule of law," said a Beijing-based antitrust
lawyer.
"So now everyone is watching them. Will they go ahead and do
it again? I don't think so."
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing; Sonali
Paul in Melbourne; Oleg Vukmanovic in London; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)