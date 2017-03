LONDON Oct 15 British gas producer BG Group has poached Statoil's chief executive Helge Lund to head up the company from March next year, the energy firm said on Wednesday.

Lund announced his immediate resignation from the Norwegian company on Wednesday.

"Helge is ideally suited to lead BG Group in the next phase of its growth," said BG Group Chairman Andrew Gould, who has been leading the company since the resignation of chief executive Chris Finlayson in April.

Lund will be paid an annual salary of 1.5 million pounds next to other incentives, BG Group said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)