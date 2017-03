LONDON, April 28 Shares in British oil and gas company BG Group opened 5 percent lower on Monday after its chief executive resigned and the firm warned its 2014 production would likely come in at the lower end of its expectations.

Shares in BG were trading down 6.5 percent at 0808 GMT.

Chief executive Chris Finlayson resigned on Monday after just 16 months in the job. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)