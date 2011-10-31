LONDON Oct 31 British gas producer BG Group
named Andrew Gould, former Chief Executive and current
Chairman of Schlumberger , as its next chairman, kicking
off the process to replace BG's current CEO, Frank Chapman, who
is due to retire in 2013.
Paris-based Gould will take up his new role in May 2012,
after stepping down, as previously announced, from his role at
Schlumberger, the world's largest provider of services to oil
companies by market capitalisation.
Frank Chapman has said he plans to retire as CEO when he
hits 60 at the end of 2013, a spokesman said on Monday. Under
British corporate governance rules, the role of a chairman is
primarily to hire and, where necessary, fire, a company's Chief
Executive.
"The chairman's appointment is part of a properly managed
succession process," the spokesman said.
Chapman, formerly an executive at Royal Dutch Shell
RDSs.L, has led BG, which is based in Reading, outside London,
through a period of strong output growth over the last 11 years,
while many rivals shrunk production.
Ashley Almanza had been seen as the hot favourite to succeed
Chapman, until he stood down from BG's board and resigned as
Chief Financial Officer in March this year. He remains a vice
president at the company.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)