LONDON Feb 9 British gas producer BG
Group said it expects to grow production at 7 percent per
year to 2020, even as weak U.S. gas prices force it to scale
back its shale gas drilling activity by 80 percent.
BG also gave a buoyant outlook for its liquefied natural gas
(LNG) sales division on Thursday, as it outlined a 40 percent
rise in underlying profit on the back of higher oil and LNG
prices.
BG said fourth-quarter earnings were $1.48 billion against a
consensus forecast of $1.11 billion from a company survey of
analysts.
