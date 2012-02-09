LONDON Feb 9 British gas producer BG Group said it expects to grow production at 7 percent per year to 2020, even as weak U.S. gas prices force it to scale back its shale gas drilling activity by 80 percent.

BG also gave a buoyant outlook for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales division on Thursday, as it outlined a 40 percent rise in underlying profit on the back of higher oil and LNG prices.

BG said fourth-quarter earnings were $1.48 billion against a consensus forecast of $1.11 billion from a company survey of analysts. (Reporting by Tom Bergin, Editing by Mark Potter)