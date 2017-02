LONDON Oct 31 British oil and gas firm BG Group said that production in 2013 would now be in line with this year, tempering market expectations.

The company posted a 16 percent rise in third quarter earnings to $1.189 billion, just beating a consensus forecast of $1.1 billion, on production that was 5 percent higher in the quarter and helped by a robust performance in its LNG business.

Shares in BG, which had been scheduled to release its results on Thursday, were trading down 5 percent at 0849 GMT on Wednesday.