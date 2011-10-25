LONDON Oct 25 BG Group's chief executive refused to be drawn on when the company will resolve a dispute with Kazakhastan over the Karachaganak gas project, rowing back from earlier comments when he forecast a settlement by the end of 2011.

"We've not set any specific targets. We're not pressed for time here, the right thing to do is to take our time and get the right solution," Chief Executive Frank Chapman said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are intensive and are going on virtually continuously. I wouldn't at this stage add anything else in terms of specific details or timing," he added.

Chapman in July said that he expected a conclusion to the discussions by the end of this year, while a senior BG official also said earlier this month that he expected a resolution by the year-end.

Kazakhstan has accused a consortium, of which BG is part and which runs the Karachaganak field, of violating immigration laws and overstating costs by $1.3 billion as the government seeks a stake in the giant oil and gas field in the west of the oil-rich country.

"The end of the year would be a good outcome," Chapman said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)