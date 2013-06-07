LONDON, June 7 Britain's BG Group said that the latest floating production unit for its Brazil oil fields was in place and that other units were on schedule and on budget, further reassuring investors after a tricky period.

Last year, the energy investors' one-time darling shocked shareholders by saying it would miss output targets.

BG, whose main growth assets are in Australia and Brazil, said on Friday commercial production started from a third floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Santos Basin in Brazil.

"Looking ahead, the remaining 12 FPSOs committed for the first phase development programme are on schedule, with costs tracking on or under budget," BG Chief Executive Chris Finlayson said in a statement.

The company announced a new emphasis on profitability in May through a focus on partnerships and exploration as part of a recovery plan after it was forced to cut ambitious output targets.

BG is partnered with Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasiliero SA, or Petrobras, in the Santos Basin.