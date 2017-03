LONDON, Sept 9 Oil and gas firm BG Group on Monday said delays at projects in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company, which said that it was on track to meet its 2013 targets, blamed part of the downgrade to next year's production on ongoing political and social instability in Egypt.

In Egypt, a part of the West Delta Deep Marine would start production later than expected next year, while in Norway it said that the Knarr project would now come onstream in the second half of 2014.